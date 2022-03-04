NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monster Jam is roaring into Simmons Bank Arena this weekend.

Eight drivers will take the track in their 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head to head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions.

The Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience also returns to North Little Rock prior to the competition where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

It all kicks off Saturday night. For more information and to buy tickets you can visit the website at MonsterJam.com.