LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a number of events and partnerships. A new exhibit called “The Arc of Justice: The Life & Legacy of Scipio Jones” opens February 16 at 5:30 p.m. This exhibit will focus on the life of Scipio Africanus Jones, a prominent lawyer in Little Rock who successfully guided the appeals of 12 men who had been sentenced to die following the Elaine Massacre in 1919 and spent his entire life fighting for equality and justice.

Every Saturday at noon, the center will host kids story time, which is a great way to engage young children with Black history.

The cultural center is also partnering with Community Bakery to sell Black History Month sugar cookies. Each cookie will feature art from Little Rock native artist Lourdes Jones. Each week, the bakery will feature a new set of cookies featuring themes of Black Excellence. A portion of the sales will go back to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

Loblolly Creamery is also bringing back its Maple Leaf Ragtime ice cream flavor for the month. This flavor is in honor of Scott Joplin, who was the king of ragtime music and raised in Arkansas. The ice cream has swirls of maple caramel and Arkansas candied pecans. A portion of the sales will go toward the cultural center.

Visit the Mosaic Templars website for more information about events happening in February.