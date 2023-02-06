LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re looking for a fun and creative date night ahead of Valentine’s Day, a pottery class could be the perfect option.

The Muddy Pig Studio is the sister studio to the Painted Pig. It opened in January 2022 and classes fill up fast.

The Muddy Pig offers adult classes from Try-it classes which give you a crash course in pottery. The Clay Dates are the same type of class but strictly for couples on the first Saturday of every month and they also offer a beginner 8-week course.

They also have children’s classes and private lessons.

For more information on the Muddy Pig Studio you can visit their website at MuddyPigStudio.com.