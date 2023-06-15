LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Juneteenth gospel celebration presented by Alma Brown & A-1 Gospel Singers is scheduled for Sunday. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Philander Smith College’s Sherman E. Tate Recreation Center. There will be multiple musical performances and special appearances.

Joyce Richardson started the Juneteenth Gospel Celebration four years ago.

“Hosting a gospel concert was the only way I knew I could celebrate and bring acknowledgement to Juneteenth, so I set out on my mission with no money, just faith,” Richardson said. “While reaching out to others for contributions to finance the concert I became aware that so many African Americans had never heard of or had little knowledge of Juneteenth. That gave me the motivation to strive harder to host the celebration.”

