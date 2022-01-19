New Conway business promotes recovery and relaxation

CONWAY, Ark. – If you need a place to wash all your cares away, there’s a new place in Conway made specifically for that.

It’s called the FloatSpa. It specializes in various recovery treatments including floatation therapy.

The float pods are filled with 1000 to 1200 pounds of medical-grade Epsom salt. That’s more than in the Dead Sea, so it’s impossible to sink. It’s all about removing all sensory input, which promotes general well-being, helps overcome stress and helps manage pain.

They also have cryotherapy, hydrotherapy massage chairs and an infrared sauna. You can learn more about what they offer on their website FloatSpaUS.com.