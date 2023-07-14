LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New Creation Bible Church is hosting a comedy show and financial workshop to promote Alzheimer’s awareness. The “My Money is Funny” comedy show is Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at the church, which is located at 2220 Percy Machin Drive in North Little Rock.

The comedy show will feature Daryl “Pastor D” Dandredge, Demetrius “Desofunny” Torrence, Olympia “Miss O” Atkinson, Rochelle “Miss Rochelle” Burton, Bart Simpson and Clarissa Pace. It is free, but the church is asking people to register by clicking here. Those who register will be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

The church will also host a financial workshop on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following topics will be discussed:

Funds for families affected by Alzheimer’s Disease

Life insurance as a family inheritance

Credit repair

Wealth building

Planning for the future

Lunch will be provided during the workshop. It is also free and open to the public.