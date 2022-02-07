LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re looking for a fun and creative date night ahead of Valentine’s Day, there is a new pottery studio in Little Rock.

The Muddy Pig Studio is the sister studio to the Painted Pig. It opened in January and classes are already filling up.

The Muddy Pig offers adult classes from Try-it classes which give you a crash course in pottery. The Clay Dates are the same type of class but strictly for couples on the first Saturday of every month and they also offer a beginner 8-week course.

They also have children’s classes and private lessons.

After getting a bit of practice in at the Muddy Pig Studio, Claire Kreuz snapped a photo of her work while in progress.

For more information on the Muddy Pig Studio you can visit their website www.MuddyPigStudio.com.