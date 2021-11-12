New wellness studio, fitness challenge coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new wellness studio and fitness event are coming to Little Rock in December. Breakout Lifestyle Fitness will offer group fitness classes that focus on resistance training.

“We firmly believe at Breakout Lifestyle Fitness, BLF, that building healthy muscle is the best way to wage war on disease and that’s our whole goal is to defeat disease,” Dr. Brittany Allman, Senior Innovation Scientist said.

BLF is also hosting the Element Games, which is a fitness challenge designed with teamwork in mind to test your power, strength, and endurance. The teams must have five members. They can be co-ed with three men and two women, two men and three women or an all women team.

BLF is slated to open in December. It is currently hosting outdoor fitness classes until the wellness studio is complete. For more information watch the video above and visit the Breakout Lifestyle Fitness website.