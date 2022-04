Author Kevin Maurer who speak at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History on Sunday. His book Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage during the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History just came out this week. John “Lucky” Luckadoo is the last living original pilot of the WWII Eighth Air Force 100th Bomb Group known as the “Bloody Hundredth.”

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at 503 E. 9th Street in Little Rock.