NLRSD outlines back-to-school plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock School District is preparing to welcome back about 40 to 45 percent of its students in-person for the 2020-2021 school year. The remaining students will attend class virtually.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Keith McGee said those attending school in-person will have their temperatures taken before school and must wear a face mask. He also said partitions will be placed inside of classrooms to help with distancing students.

“We want to take the precautionary measures to ensure that we beat the spread, slow the spread and that’s from wearing the face masks to continue to social and physical distancing when possible and if you are sick, make sure you stay home,” McGee said on Good Day Arkansas. “If you have a fever over 100, we want you to stay at home. We will work with the parent.”

Students who are attending school virtually will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch.

Dr. McGee's full interview with Good Day Anchor Ashlei King