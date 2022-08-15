LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ahead of the new school year, North Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Pilewski sat down with FOX16 to talk about the upcoming school year. A big focus for the 2022-2023 school year is on safety and security for students and teachers.

Over the summer the the school board passed the superintendent’s proposal to reorganize the Safety Services Department. Pilewski said a major change is the Raptor School Safety Technology, which will replace paper sign-in for visitors. Students and visitors at the North Little Rock High School will also be required to walk through the Opengate Weapons Detection System.

As of right now, the district does not have a mask mandate for COVID-19. Pilewski said the district will monitor the status of COVID cases throughout the school year.

This week teachers and staff will welcome students and parents during open house events.

Watch the interview above for more information about everything parents and students need to know before heading back to school in the NLRSD.