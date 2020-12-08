Off the Charts at UA-Pulaski Tech

The CHARTS stage at UA – Pulaski Tech will spring back to life in December with OFF THE CHARTS, a series of virtual programming to be broadcast on YouTube at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Dec. 10.

All programs are free of charge and no registration is required. Performances will be shown and archived on the college YouTube channel, linked here: www.uaptc.edu/offthecharts.

The first four performances are:

Ted Ludwig Trio – Thursday, December 10

Dazz and Brie – Thursday, December 17

Ballet Arkansas Nutcracker Excerpts – Thursday, December 24

Drew Jansen & Jimmy Martin – Thursday, January 7