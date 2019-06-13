Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Thief breaks into Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum; historic door knob missing
Top Stories
Update: Arkansas State Police find missing 4-year-old, mother in custody
Arkansas Crime Watch: ‘Fireworks war’ leaves 12 in jail and 5 hurt, couple finds man lurking over bed during home invasion, video shows police shooting
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
RapidDeploy 911 system gives Boone County dispatchers more accurate information
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
United States wins Women’s World Cup title
Top Stories
Topgolf Breaks Ground in Northwest Arkansas
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
OmaHog gear now available at Hogman’s Gameday Superstore
KLRT Good Day
by:
Suzanne Burnette
Posted:
Jun 13, 2019 / 12:52 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2019 / 01:45 PM UTC
Hogman’s Gameday Superstore has all of your Omahog gear ready for you.
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss