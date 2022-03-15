The Ozark Society will release the feature length documentary film First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River’s official designation as America’s first National River.
The film looks into the river’s conservation history and some issues plaguing the Buffalo River. You can watch the film on the Ozark Society’s website.
