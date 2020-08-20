PCSSD discusses back-to-school plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District is preparing to welcome back students next week. During FOX16’s Good Day Arkansas, Superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty said about 50 percent of students will be attending classes on campuses.

The district is offering three options for students – traditional in-person, virtual and blended. The blended option will allow a group of students to attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and then a second group will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. The district will have early release on Wednesdays so that crews can deep clean.

“The reality is this, we can do what we can in the school, but the community transmission is going to occur before and after school just as well as it’s going to occur in school, so if we want schools open, we really have to be committed to the PPE,” Dr. McNulty said.

Watch the interview above to hear more about PCSSD’s back-to-school plan.