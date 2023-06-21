Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will hold a gun buyback event in Little Rock Saturday in an effort to get guns off the streets.

Fraternity member Glen Hersey stopped by Good Day Arkansas to talk about the importance of the event.

“It’s a part of our national initiative to protect neighborhoods and to make a safe environment within the community,” he said.

Hersey said that anyone who brings a gun to the event will receive a gift card with no questions asked. Once the guns are collected, he said that they will be turned over to the Little Rock Police Department.

The event will be held at Saint Mark Baptist Church located at 5722 West 12th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.