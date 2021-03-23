Poetry in Arkansas

2021 has become the unexpected year of poetry, especially in the wake of the spectacular performance by Amanda Gorman during the inauguration. Poetry has provided an outlet and voice for Arkansans of all ages.

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Arkansas Arts Council, together and separately, have been focusing on poetry. Events done jointly include: “Figuratively Speaking,” the online poetry showcase, an interview with artist Ed Drew, and “Still I Rise,” a series spotlighting women artists (including poets) in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Arts Council has an open call for its Individual Artist Fellowships that includes a category for poets. The deadline to apply is April 16.

For more information click here.