Through Thursday the Central Arkansas Library System is accepting prom dresses and accessories at the Sidney McMath Library at 2100 John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

Requested items include prom dresses, cocktail dresses, shoes, jewelry, and any accessories that might help create the perfect prom look. All sizes are accepted and needed.

On Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m. – 6p.m., teens in need of items are invited to come “shop” the prom closet.