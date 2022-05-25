Disrupted instruction. Virtual learning. Time spent away from classmates.

Over the last two years, Central Arkansas students have faced extraordinary challenges.

Amid the uncertainty, there was one constant they counted on: City Year Little Rock.

Even at the height of COVID-19, the local education nonprofit was there in-person, in schools to help children reach their full potential. And now, our community has an opportunity to support City Year Little Rock, including at this week’s Red Jacket Luncheon.