North Little Rock native Vernetta Caviness-Radford has won an all-expense paid trip to New York City to be in the audience of the Mel Robbins show.
The remarkable women campaign is part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar to honor women’s contributions across the country.
Other winners from Nexstar stations will also join Vernetta.
Remarkable women winner: Vernetta Caviness-Radford
