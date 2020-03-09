1  of  2
Breaking News
Dow drops 7.8%, worst fall since 2008, as free-fall in oil price and worsening fears of fallout from virus seize markets LRPD officer indicted in child porn investigation

Remarkable women winner: Vernetta Caviness-Radford

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

North Little Rock native Vernetta Caviness-Radford has won an all-expense paid trip to New York City to be in the audience of the Mel Robbins show.
The remarkable women campaign is part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar to honor women’s contributions across the country.
Other winners from Nexstar stations will also join Vernetta.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories