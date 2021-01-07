Rep. French Hill recalls chaos at U.S. Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas congressional leaders were at the U.S. Capitol when rioters stormed the federal building as Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote. Rep. French Hill was not in the House chambers, but was in his office when the incident happened.

Watch the videos to see his interview with Good Day Anchor Ashlei King. He talks about what it was like seeing rioters overtake the Capitol and his message to Arkansans who voted for President Donald Trump and are upset about the election results.