LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As gas prices continue to spike, a lot of people in Arkansas are looking for other ways to get where they need to go.

Rock Region METRO has already seen a 15% increase in the number of riders in the last couple of months. They expect that to grow exponentially as the price of gas continues to go up.

As Rock Region METRO prepares for more riders, they are also looking to hire more drivers. They are currently offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for people who have their Commercial Driver’s License.

The high gas prices are also impacting their costs. While Rock Region METRO has yearly contracts with their fuel providers, the diesel contract is up at the end of the month.

“Instead of locking in these high rates for the next year, what we want to do is negotiate on a shorter-term basis so maybe day to day or month to month until we see those prices come down,” Rock Region METRO Director of Public Engagement Becca Green said.

Green said that will not have an immediate impact on rates for riders. Right now, it costs $36 for a 31-day pass. For more information you can visit the website RRMmetro.org.