The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Celebrity Attractions, Ballet Arkansas and Opera In The Rock are proud to announce a unique collaboration – ROCK THE ARTS! For a limited time, Arkansans now have an opportunity to purchase a sampling of the performing arts offerings in central Arkansas in a special season sampler package.

To learn more about the ROCK THE ARTS Package, call the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at (501) 666-1761, ext. 1 or order online at www.arkansassymphony.org/rock-arts.