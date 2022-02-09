LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re looking for the perfect date idea, Rock Town Distillery has you covered.

They offer various tours taking customers through the whole process of making spirits, from the grain receive from Arkansas farmers to filling the bottles. At the end, they let customers taste eight of Rock Town’s award-winning spirits.

Another fun date idea is Rock Town’s cocktail-making class. Participants not only see how to make some delicious cocktails but will also get to make the cocktails themselves under the direction of the expert bar team.

To register for the cocktail class or the tours you can visit their website at www.RockTownDistillery.com.