Safe Indoor Summer Activities to Engage Kids

Many parents are looking for fun, engaging ways to keep their children occupied and safe this summer as we move through this next COVID-19 wave. Rise and Shine is produced in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education. It is an extensive educational program aligned to state standards and designed to boost summer learning for K-5 students following the disruption to education during the pandemic.

There are instructional packets – called Power Packets – featuring activities to extend and support the learning targets from the weekly televised mini-lessons that will be available before each week’s
broadcast available in both English and Spanish.

You can find out more information here.

