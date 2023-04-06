LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saint Mark Baptist Church and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are hosting a screening of “Aftershock” to promote awareness about maternal mortality in Arkansas. Following the documentary screening, there will be a discussion about Black maternal mortality in Arkansas with Dr. Creshelle Nash and Dr. William “Sam” Greenfield.

The screening is Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at Saint Mark Baptist Church. This event is in recognition of Minority Health Month and Black Maternal Health Week, which is April 11 to April 17. “Aftershock” is currently streaming on Hulu.

“Aftershock” Overview:

In October 2019, 30-year-old Shamony Gibson tragically died after being ignored by medical providers 13 days following the birth of her son. Two months later, we began filming Shamony’s surviving mother, Shawnee Benton Gibson, and bereaved partner, Omari Maynard, as they began to process what happened and figure out their new normal.

In April 2020, 26-year-old Amber Rose Isaac, died due to an emergency c-section that stemmed from medical negligence. Within weeks of Amber’s death, Omari reaches out to Amber’s surviving partner Bruce McIntyre and a lifelong bond is formed. Together, Omari and Bruce begin the fight for justice for their partners with their families and community by their side, while caring for their children as newly single parents.

Through the film, we witness these two families become ardent activists in the maternal health space, seeking justice through legislation, medical accountability, community, and the power of art. Their work introduces us to a myriad of people including a growing brotherhood of surviving Black fathers, along with the work of midwives and physicians on the ground fighting for institutional reform. Through their collective journeys, we find ourselves on the front lines of the growing birth justice movement that is demanding systemic change within our medical system and government.