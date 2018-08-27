KLRT Good Day

Salt Bowl Aftermath

Shane Broadway, Chairman for the Salt Bowl and Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks join Fox 16 Good Day to talk about the incident that took place at the Salt Bowl over the weekend and future safety measures for War Memorial Stadium.

