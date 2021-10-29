Sen. Boozman discusses the SERVICE Act

Senator John Boozman has been a driving force in making improvements to VA mammography services to support women veterans who are often at a higher risk for developing breast cancer as a result of locations to which they were deployed.

He authored the SERVICE Act to require the VA to conduct mammograms for all women who served in areas associated with burn pits and other toxic exposures regardless of age, symptoms or family history. This was advanced by the Senate VA Committee this summer.

Last week the committee discussed the MAMMO for Veterans Act that would improve access to mammography services in rural areas and expand the VA’s research, treatment and prevention efforts.

