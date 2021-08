LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday morning to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Monday showed hospitalizations had increased by 42 from the prior day, putting the current total at 1,411. The number of patients on ventilators also increased by 12, bringing the total to 349.