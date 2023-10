LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Teenage performers will hit the stage at the Red Curtain Theatre this weekend for “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

The cast will perform shows on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at RedCurtainTheatre.com.

The Red Curtain Theatre is located at 913 W Oak Street in Conway.