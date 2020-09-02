Sickle Cell of Arkansas spreads awareness for disease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Sickle Cell of Arkansas (SCOAR) is using the month of September to educate the community about sickle cell disease. SCOAR is a community-based organization that represents the families and patients with sickle cell disease.

Sickle Cell Disease is an an inherited group of disorders, red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells (sickle cell anemia), and can block blood flow causing pain (sickle cell crisis). Infections, pain, and fatigue are symptoms of sickle cell disease. Treatments include medications, blood transfusions, and rarely a bone-marrow transplant. Between 90,000 and 100,000 Americans are affected by sickle cell disease.

Tasha Nunerley and Leigh Ann Wilson started SCOAR in 2019. Nunerley’s son has sickle cell anemia. She also serves as the executive director for the non-profit organization.

Watch the video above for more information or visit SCOAR’s Facebook page.