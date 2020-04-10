Simmons Bank Arena hosts live streaming benefit event

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena is hosting And The Beat Goes On Arkansas, a live streaming event benefiting The Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas and Hunger Relief Alliance as they work to provide aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country music artist and Arkansas’s own Justin Moore will stream live from Simmons Bank Arena. Fellow country music artists and Arkansans Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Adam Hambrick and Heath Sanders will connect remotely from other locations.

“During these uncertain days, we at Simmons Bank are sure of one thing: that this is a time to come together in support of our state’s most vulnerable populations,” Freddie Black, Chief Business Development Officer at Simmons Bank, said in a news release. “We are proud to help make this event possible and encourage everyone to give what they can to assist the Arkansas Foodbank. As our state’s largest hunger relief organization, the Foodbank feeds more than 280,000 Arkansans across 33 counties – the importance of their mission cannot be overstated, especially today. We applaud all they do, and also thank the artists who have generously shared their talents in support of this cause.”

And The Beat Goes on live streaming event will take place Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Viewers will have the option to donate by clicking here or by texting FEED to 501501 for a $10 donation. All donation proceeds will benefit The Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas and Hunger Relief Alliance. You can watch And The Beat Goes On Arkansas on the Simmons Bank Arena website.