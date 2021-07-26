Simple water exercises for all people

There’s nothing better than cooling off in water on a hot summer day. Whitney Gorsegner , who is the in-house Wellness Program Manager for the engineering firm Garver, shows us some simple water exercises for people of all ages.

In the summer, swimming pool exercises can help keep you cool while soaking up some of that vitamin D provided by the sun. In the winter months, a heated or indoor pool can keep you moving no matter how chilly it is outdoors.

Water offers solid resistance similar to the way a dumbbell, ankle weight, or mini-band would. You can get a great cardio workout in that will increase your strength, endurance, and flexibility.

Water also helps provide buoyancy which provides support for your muscles and joints. This allows you to work hard while putting very little impact on your body than you would on land.

While swimming laps is an effective way of exercising, you can actually use other pieces of equipment to help get your workout on! Try these with me, Pat!

Pool Noodle

Single Leg Push-Downs with your Legs

Shoulder stretch (Passthroughs)

Leg shoot throughs for your core

Empty Gallon Milk Jugs

Shoulder Lifts Raise your arms to the side until they are level with the water and your shoulders; lower back down



Kickboard / Hand Paddles