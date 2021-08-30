Staying healthy throughout the school year

With kids back in school Whitney Gorsegner, who is the in-house wellness coordinator for the engineering firm Garver, talked with Good Day anchor Pat Walker about how to stay healthy this school year.
While you’re getting ready with school shopping and planning for new drop-off schedules and after-school activities, you don’t have to put your health and wellness goals on the back burner. A little preparation can go a long way!
- It starts with breakfast
- You can’t go wrong with yogurt, fresh fruit, or oatmeal. These foods are a great way to start your day off right. They are easy to throw in your child’s lunch box or grab on your way out of the door in the morning. It can be tempting, but try to avoid sugar-packed cereals or breakfast bars.
- Pack your pantry with healthy snacks
- Processed snacks may be an easy go-to for a quick bite, but they aren’t ideal for a healthy diet. Instead, try preparing simple snacks like fruits and veggies. Cut them up and place them in baggies so they become a grab-and-go snack when in a rush.
- Get in movement during after-school activities
- Your kiddo’s extracurricular activities are a great time for you to get in some movement! Walk the bleachers while they are at soccer practice or join a gym nearby where they have piano lessons. While they are moving and learning, make some time to focus on yourself and your wellness goals.
- Prepare a dinner menu
- Carve out a little time in your weekend to prepare a weekly menu. A menu will help you avoid hitting the drive thru on your way home and give your family an opportunity to spend time together and talk about your day.