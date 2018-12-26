KLRT Good Day

Style File: New Year's Eve Style Ideas with Altar'd State

By:

Posted: Dec 26, 2018 09:05 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2018 09:05 AM CST

Style File: New Year's Eve Style Ideas with Altar'd State

Kristen Webb with Altar'd State joins Fox 16 Good Day to show off some style ideas perfect for ringing in the new year.  


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected