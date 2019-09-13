Suicide Prevention

William Branson recently published a book in which he based one of the characters on his long-time friend, Pat Walker. That book is The Spirit Seekers: A Tale of Terror. Branson has authored a total of 18 books. They are available on Amazon. You can find those here: https://www.amazon.com/William-Branson/e/B07MF17NCW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1568300998&sr=8-1

Branson's works stretch across different genres from terror, like The Spirit Seekers, to drama, suspense, and western. His works are short stories, but he is currently working on a long-form novel.