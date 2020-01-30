Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Top Stories
Watch Live: Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
For 1st time in 4 years, US life expectancy rises — a little
Fed chair sees China virus as possible risk to world economy
Arkansans urged not to sign petitions seeking to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
‘Captain America’ John Lynch enjoys success as 49ers GM
Top Stories
Overhauled Chiefs defense under Spagnuolo rises to occasion
Top Stories
Tony Kanaan closing IndyCar career with 5 final oval races
Saints helped shape accused clergy list, victim lawyers say
Australian Open heats up, right in in time for semifinals
Bloomberg, Trump detail campaign ads to air on Super Bowl
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Super Bowl Food: Shotgun Dan’s
Good Day
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 10:36 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 10:36 AM CST
Shotgun Dan’s has lots of options for your Super Bowl Spread.