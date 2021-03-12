Sweets In a Jar, LLC was started because founder Kolby McNeal realized that students on his college campus needed homemade desserts that they could take anywhere. From that Sweets In a Jar was born.

McNeal says comes up with flavors. He says they’re a perfect marriage of homemade flavors with a hip hop flair. There are lots of flavors including Krim & Kreme: Red Velvet Cake, The Real MVP: White Chocolate Cake, The Middle Child: 7-Up Lemon Pound Cake, Thrilla in Vanilla: Vanilla Cake, That Pretty Girl: Strawberry Cake, *Honeybun Kane: Honeybun Cake.

You can call them at 501-831-6163 or go to their website.