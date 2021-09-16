Big Brothers Big Sisters to host ‘Swing for Kids’ Sake’ Golf Tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is hosting its first-ever “Swing for Kids’ Sake” Golf Tournament. It will be held Friday, September 24 at The Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can get a four-person team together to enjoy the outing, which includes a lunch and prizes for various contests. Team reservations start at $500.

“For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas has been providing mentoring

services to children in Central Arkansas,” said Raymond Omar Long, the organization’s CEO. “There has

never been a greater need for what we do, than right now. Some of our mentoring events must be

virtual considering the health and safety of our supporters and participants. This being an outdoor

venue allows us to conduct a fundraising event in a fun and safe manner. We need the Central Arkansas

community to show up for mentoring by supporting our mission. We need help sustaining our purpose,

which is to connect children to a community of caring, conscientious adults who want to help them

meet their highest potential.”

Click here or call BBBSCA at 501-374-6661 for more information on participating in the “Swing for Kids’ Sake” golf outing.