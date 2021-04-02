Following the wisdom of the old adage “The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach,” the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created “Symphony of Flavors” a virtual fundraiser that features some of central Arkansas’ greatest chefs and musicians.

Dinner is served on Thursday evenings in April when ticket buyers are invited inside local chef kitchens to watch and learn how to prepare, step-by-step, gourmet meals. Viewers will also enjoy musical interludes by some of ASO’s various musicians and groups.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS

Tickets on sale at ArkansasSymphony.org/flavor or call 501-258-6149.

All Four Demonstrations: $200

Single Demonstration: $75



Ticket buyers will be emailed a link to join the demonstration.

All demonstrations begin at 7 p.m.



SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS SCHEDULE:



Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Variations on a Mexican Theme

Capi Peck, Executive Chef and Owner, Trio’s Restaurant

From the kitchen of her home on a lake in Little Rock, Capi will prepare “Legumbres En Pipian,” a hearty Mexican stew.



Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Asian Suite

Ricardo Rincón, Chef, Kemuri Restaurant

After beginning the evening in the bar at the Hillcrest neighborhood’s Kemuri, Chef Rincón will demonstrate the preparation of his “Miso Cod” entrée.



Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Ode to Italy

Eric Isaac, Executive Chef and Owner, Ristorante Capeo

Travel virtually to North Little Rock’s Argenta District where Chef Isaac will create “Chicken Piccata” over homemade noodles and will give viewers a tour of the wine cellar.



Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Springtime Sonata

Clark Trim, Hospitality Executive & Henrik Thostrup, Executive Chef of Colonial Wines and Spirits

Henrik, who holds a Bronze Medal in the Culinary Arts, will demonstrate his techniques for preparing “Roast Rack of Lamb Provence,” and Clark will lead viewers through preparations for a special dinner party.