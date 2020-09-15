Tasty Chef Catering, LR Chamber preview MED Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Regional Chamber is hosting the 38th Annual Minority Enterprise Development Week. Due to COVID-19, the programs are virtual, but the Chamber said they are dynamic and will go far in supporting minority businesses.

Each September during Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, the chamber helps minority businesses grow and celebrate their successes. The week includes virtual events, webinars, training and networking opportunities tailored specifically for the needs of minority business owners. The week’s activities include the annual awards ceremony.

Watch the video above for more information about MED Week and to see how the Chamber is helping minority-owned businesses, like Tasty Chef Catering.

Tasty Chef Catering is one of the minority-owned businesses who

2020 MED Week Schedule of Activities

CHAMBER EVENTS

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

MED Week Edition of Equip Small Business Success Series: Access to Capital for Minority-Owned Businesses

Monday, Sept. 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

This special MED Week edition of Equip, presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will feature a selection of industry experts who will provide an overview for small- and minority-owned firms on how to better access and utilize capital to grow their businesses.

Register >

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

MED Week Edition of Power Up Little Rock and the 2020 Minority Business Awards

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A special MED Week edition of the Power Up Little Rock series, presented by Arvest Bank, will feature the Minority Business Awards and a keynote address by Rev. Cory Anderson, chief innovation officer with the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. The event will be held virtually, with tickets including catered meals delivered from local minority restaurant and catering businesses. Learn more about the Minority Business Awards HERE.

Register >

PARTNER EVENTS

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

MED Week Edition of Real Talk: Minority-Owned Restaurant Marketing

Monday, Sept. 14, 12 – 1 p.m.

Minority restaurants face challenges knowing where to spend their time and resources on marketing efforts. Real Talk, presented by Urban League of the State of Arkansas, will feature food service entrepreneur Kenny Akinwale of Pizza Hut/PepsiCo and Yum Brands who will share his success story and his insights into food service marketing strategies. Brandon Campbell, the chamber’s director of small business and inclusion, will talk about the MED Week and initiatives the chamber has for people of color.

Register >

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

Start Your Business Now

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12-1 p.m.

This must-see webinar for first-time small business owners, presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, will introduce participants to essential startup steps, legal business structures, and regulations and licensing. You’ll learn key issues that affect your business success and common pitfalls entrepreneurs face.

Register >

Positioning Your Business for Growth with Marketing

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2-3 p.m.

Success with marketing begins by identifying the biggest growth opportunities for your business. This interactive workshop, presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, will will lay the foundation for marketing your business successfully in today’s ever-changing marketplace.

Register >

Keep It 100: A Panel Discussion with Minority Small Business Owners

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4-5 p.m.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will host a discussion with local minority business owners: MaryAnn Strange, YGFBFKitchen; Stephen Greene, Be Unique Grooming Lounge; and Vickie Williams, Williams Professional Coding College & Provider Services. They’ll share their experiences owning and operating a business and how they’ve succeeded during COVID-19.

Register >

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m.

The Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock will host a virtual celebration to commemorate Mexican Independence Day. This will be a Facebook Live.

Visit their Facebook page >

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

Conozca los servicios de Centro de Negocios para Mujeres de Arkansas en Winrock International

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Alojado por Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center and Central Arkansas Library System, conozca los servicios y programas gratuitos que proporciona el Centro de Negocios para Mujeres de Arkansas en Winrock International. La presentación se realizará en español.

Aprende más >

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

Minority- and Women-Owned Virtual Matchmaking Event

Thursday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Presented by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, this conference provides unique opportunities for small, minority- and women-owned businesses to meet with suppliers who are motivated to award contracts and subcontracts to smaller businesses. The event will feature entrepreneur and NFL Legend James Thrower as keynote speaker.

Register >

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

VC Lift The Rock | Removing Barriers to Entrepreneurship

Friday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In this special MED Week edition of The Venture Center’s #VCLiftTheRock, we’ll hear from the CEO and Founder of ReMix Ideas, Benito Lubazibwa, and CEO of Precise Data Consulting, Julia Chears-Young. Join us to learn how ReMix Ideas, a local Entrepreneur Support Organization (ESO), is removing barriers for Black entrepreneurs and listen to Julia’s entrepreneurial story, from diagnosis to successful business!

Learn more >

Charla con dueños de negocios y resuelve tus preguntas

Friday, Sept. 18, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Alojado por Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center and Central Arkansas Library System, reúnase con la diseñadora floral Nitzia David propietaria de “Nitzia’s Designs” y Eyllen Calderón propietaria del Food Truck “El Tren al Sur.” Escucha de sus experiencias al emprender un negocio en Arkansas y de como han logrado sobrepasar obstáculos que se les han presentado. No te pierdas la oportunidad de interactuar con ellas y aprender de sus historias.

Aprende más >

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

Shop Black Live

Saturday, Sept. 19, 3-4 p.m.

Shop Black Live is an online marketplace, presented by Remix Ideas, where people can shop quality products at affordable prices from Black-owned businesses.

Learn more >

Want to know more? Contact Calli Turner, Manager of Events and Member Programming, at 501.377.6027.