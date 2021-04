Following the wisdom of the old adage “The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach,” the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created “Symphony of Flavors” a virtual fundraiser that features some of central Arkansas’ greatest chefs and musicians.

Dinner is served on Thursday evenings in April when ticket buyers are invited inside local chef kitchens to watch and learn how to prepare, step-by-step, gourmet meals. Viewers will also enjoy musical interludes by some of ASO’s various musicians and groups.