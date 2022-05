Arkansans looking to cool down in the summer heat can enjoy the outdoor fun in Hot Springs at the Magic Springs Theme & Water Park.

Michelle Keeney with the park joined FOX 16 Good Day to talk about the reopening of the water park.

Keeney said that the theme park is open on weekends. She added that the water park is set to reopen May 28.

She also gave tips for those enjoying the park during Water Safety Month.

For more information on tickets, visit MagicSprings.com.