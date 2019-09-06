LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – The Arkansas Association of Black Professionals (AABP) will host its third annual Black Food Truck Festival Saturday, September 7, 2019, on the campus of Philander Smith College.

This family-friendly event is designed to celebrate black entrepreneurship, engage black business owners through business development, and showcase the cultural diversity of black-owned food establishments.

Last year the festival had over 1,000 guests in attendance, 15 food trucks from across the state, and a social media reach of 80,500 people.

The Black Food Truck Festival, which takes place from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, will feature vendors representing various black-owned businesses from around the state including food trucks, caterers, restaurants, and retail locations.

The event is presented by the AABP and sponsored by Philander Smith College. The event will take place in front of the James Cox Building on campus (located at 900 West Daisy Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock).

Entry and parking are free throughout the campus and will take place rain or shine.

Guests are required to purchase their food and items from the various vendors.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, contact Raymond Long at 501-680-5179.