This morning's headlines on Good Day
Ashlei King and Pat Walker have this morning's headlines from Good Day.
More Stories
-
Methodist Family Health is having Southern Silks this Saturday.
-
Full out Barre is now open in Bryant.
-
Carti has some ideas of better food choices while you're taking a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-