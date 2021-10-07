Time to submit entries for this year’s Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame started six years ago to recognize Arkansas’s iconic restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events.



Arkansas Food Hall of Fame recognizes long-standing Arkansas restaurants that have become legendary. Eligible restaurants must be owned and operated in Arkansas and have been in business for at least 25 years.



Proprietor of the Year honors a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner with significant impact on the food industry in Arkansas. To be eligible, the candidate’s restaurant must be owned in Arkansas and have been in operation in the state for at least one year.



Food-Themed Event honors a community food-themed event or festival. These events attract tourists and neighbors alike and serve up as much fun and hospitality as they do their signature foods. To be eligible, the event/festival must be held annually in

Arkansas (COVID years are an exception), and it must have been in existence for five years or more.



Gone But Not Forgotten honors the collective culinary legacy of a once-and-always influential Arkansas restaurant that has since ceased operations.



People’s Choice: restaurants or food trucks, new or old, are eligible.

You can nominate someone at their website.