Tipton & Hurst Pet Portraits

Tipton & Hurst is continuing to give back to the Humane Society of Pulaski County (HSPC) with pet portraits for National Dog Day on August 26. Through the end of the month, the local specialty retailer will also donate a portion of each Petals for Paws arrangement sold to the HSPC.

WHAT: National Dog Day Pet Portraits

WHEN: Thursday, August 26 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

WHERE: Tipton & Hurst

1801 N. Grant St.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

For a minimum $5 donation, pet owners will receive by email a high-resolution image taken outdoors by a masked Tipton & Hurst employee. The store will have a greenery backdrop, floral collars and other props available for those interested.