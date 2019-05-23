Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fearless 40: Cabot Panthers
Top Stories
Living Well: Impella heart pump saves man’s life
Thief robs Sherwood snow cone stand
FOX16 News at 9, August 28
WATCH: Dash cam video released of LRPD officer’s car crasheing into building
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Gauff, Osaka try to set up a showdown at the US Open
Top Stories
US Open Glance: Gauff gets night match, and maybe Osaka next
Top Stories
Serena Williams avoids US Open upset against 17-year-old
LEADING OFF: DeGrom aims to right Mets, Ryu tries to rebound
Francona: Indians plan on activating RHP Carrasco
Career change for Carli Lloyd? How about the NFL?
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Headlines on Good Day
Good Day
by:
Suzanne Burnette
Posted:
May 23, 2019 / 12:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 23, 2019 / 12:43 PM CDT
Ashlei and Pat have today’s headlines.
Special Reports
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Lottery News Local News