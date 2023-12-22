LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I’m telling you why…. Topgolf has come to town!

Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy.

Paired with a great food and beverage menu, climate-controlled hitting bays and music, every Topgolf has an energetic tone that you can feel right when you walk through the door.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday and doors opened to the public immediately after.

For more info on hours of operation and memberships, visit TopGolf.com.