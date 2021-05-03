Cindy Minor from Small World Big Fun Travel Agency looked at some of the travel trends for this year.
Here are some things travelers need to know as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.
- You’ve GOT to book early – reservations are filling up quickly!
- Don’t expect the deals on airfare, hotels and resorts to last forever – snag them fast if you want them.
- If you don’t have a passport, don’t count on being able to get one quickly! Allow 6 FULL weeks for expedited passport service, and two to three months for regular service.
- Masks are still mandatory almost everywhere, so buy ones you’re comfortable in.
- Travelling can be stressful, even WITHOUT a pandemic. If you book through a travel agent they can help you get the best deals AND take a lot of the stress out of the equation, that way you can just show up and have a good time.